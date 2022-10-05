Haviland adds new board member

A chemical manufacturer and distributor appointed a new member to its board of directors.

Grand Rapids-based Haviland Enterprises this week announced the appointment of Jennifer Altstadt to its board of directors.

Altstadt currently serves as president and CEO of Sea-Land Chemical Company, a 100% employee-owned specialty chemical distributor based in Ohio.

Prior to Sea-Land, Altstadt spent most of her career in leadership and operational roles at manufacturing organizations, including Weatherchem Corporation and Nordson Corporation, both based in Ohio.

Meg Post, president and CEO of Haviland, said she is thrilled to welcome Altstadt to the board.

“Jennifer brings a diverse background to Haviland. Her thoughtful and strategic approach to business, along with her experience in leadership and governance in an employee-owned enterprise will be invaluable as we execute our growth strategy and commit to creating growth and value for our customers, employee-owners and communities,” Post said.

“She brings tremendous strategic and operational expertise at a time when Haviland is poised for growth.”