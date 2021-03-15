Haviland Enterprises appoints Bissell SVP as board member

A manufacturer and distributor of specialty and commodity chemicals appointed a new board member.

Grand Rapids-based Haviland Enterprises said last week that it appointed Sean Regan to its board of directors.

“We are excited to welcome Sean to our board,” said Mike Karasiewicz, Haviland president and CEO. “He is a proven, dynamic business leader and will bring a wealth of experience in consumer products including brand management, marketing and innovation.”

Regan currently serves as the senior vice president of product marketing at Bissell Homecare, where he is responsible for the company’s major business units and global product innovation. During his time at Bissell, he has been responsible for the creation, acceleration or turnaround of a variety of businesses, as well as the development of markets all over the world.

Prior to Bissell, Regan worked in brand management at Procter & Gamble, where he identified new global businesses and drove growth through innovative marketing and sales activities.

Haviland Enterprises

Founded in 1934, Haviland Enterprises is a chemicals supplier for cleaning, plating, recreational water and other applications. It is an employee stock ownership plan company comprised of two divisions, 250 employees and over 600,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

The company has six production and warehousing locations throughout the U.S., including its headquarters in Grand Rapids, with additional manufacturing facilities in Kalamazoo; North Bend, Ohio; and Chandler, Arizona.