Haviland Enterprises hires director of health, safety and environmental

A manufacturer and distributor of specialty and commodity chemicals hired a director of health, safety and environmental.

Grand Rapids-based Haviland Enterprises said last week that it recently hired Laurel Flythe to join its team in the new role.

Flythe will be responsible for developing and implementing companywide HSE programs and policies, including emergency response activities, training programs, regulatory compliance and continuous safety evaluations.

“Laurel’s expertise will be pivotal in continuing the protection of our employees, property and the environment while minimizing risk to the company through behavior-based safety and standardized incident reporting systems,” said Mike Karasiewicz, Haviland president and CEO.

Flythe is trained in Lean Six Sigma and has over 16 years of environmental, health and safety experience, which she intends to blend to develop a modern approach to safety management. She previously held positions at Caterpillar and GE in HSE and operations roles.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and a master’s degree in integrated manufacturing systems engineering from North Carolina State University.

Haviland Enterprises

Founded in 1934, Haviland Enterprises is a chemicals supplier for cleaning, plating, recreational water and other applications. It is an employee stock ownership plan company comprised of two divisions, 230 employees and over 600,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

The company has six production and warehousing locations throughout the U.S., including its headquarters in Grand Rapids, with additional manufacturing facilities in Kalamazoo; North Bend, Ohio; and Chandler, Arizona.