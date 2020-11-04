Haviland Enterprises hires marketing manager

A manufacturer and distributor of specialty and commodity chemicals hired a new marketing manager.

Grand Rapids-based Haviland Enterprises said last week that it recently hired Mackenzie Klahr for the role.

Klahr will be responsible for developing and executing marketing strategy across the company’s two divisions, Haviland Consumer Products and Haviland Products Company. In addition, she will work with the company’s sales team to better reach existing and prospective customers and build brand awareness in the community.

“Mackenzie brings a wealth of experience in guiding and executing marketing strategy to Haviland,” said Meg Post, Haviland CFO. “She will be integral in Haviland’s efforts to expand our partnership with the community.”

Prior to Haviland, Klahr worked at Erhardt Construction as marketing manager. She has over seven years of experience building brand awareness, executing campaigns and developing marketing strategy.

Haviland Enterprises

Founded in 1934, Haviland Enterprises is a chemicals supplier for cleaning, plating, recreational water and other applications. It is an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) company comprised of two divisions, 230 employees and over 600,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

The company has five production and warehousing locations throughout the U.S., including its headquarters in Grand Rapids, with additional manufacturing facilities in Kalamazoo; North Bend, Ohio; and Chandler, Arizona.