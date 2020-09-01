Haviland Enterprises makes structural leadership changes

Haviland Enterprises 1 of 5

A local chemical manufacturer promoted several employees as part of a restructuring.

Grand Rapids-based Haviland Enterprises said last week that it created a senior leadership team and made related key management promotions intended to “strengthen the company’s customer-centric culture,” effective immediately.

“This new structure and team expand the responsibility and accountability of these leaders while developing collaborative synergies,” said Mike Karasiewicz, president and CEO of Haviland. “Ensuring alignment throughout the organization will place a greater emphasis on customer satisfaction, quality and innovation.”

Members of the new senior leadership team include:

Meg Post, promoted to CFO from her previous role as vice president of finance. Post will be responsible for the company’s financial operations, including accounting, financial reporting and business analysis, as well as IT and marketing. She was serving in her former role since joining Haviland in 2018.

Rob Pawson, promoted to VP of Haviland Products Company. He takes on this role after having served as director of sales for HPC.

David O’Brien, promoted to VP of Haviland Pool & Spa. Previously, O’Brien was director of sales for HPS. Pawson and O’Brien will be responsible for executing the aggressive growth strategies of Haviland’s primary divisions.

Cindy Van Linden, promoted to VP of human resources. She will be responsible for leading all compliance and workforce-related activities. She previously served as director of HR.

Ben Gaeth, promoted to VP of enterprise services for Haviland Enterprises. His responsibilities include environmental health and safety, as well as quality and engineering services. He previously served as director of business development.

“These individuals bring immense leadership and will strengthen our ability to adapt, innovate and operate with an intense focus on the customer,” Karasiewicz said.

“I am grateful for the strength, ingenuity and ability of employees like these to revitalize and redirect our business and our spirits during this global pandemic and challenging economic landscape. I have been impressed by how our team has embraced change and delivered results in a mindful, positive manner, which is indicative of the high standards and talents of our team.”

Haviland Enterprises

Founded in 1934 by J.B. Haviland, Haviland Enterprises is a supplier of chemicals for cleaning, plating, recreational water and other applications.

It is an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) company comprised of two divisions, 200 employees and over 600,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

The company has five production and warehousing locations throughout the U.S., including its headquarters in Grand Rapids, with additional manufacturing facilities in Kalamazoo; North Bend, Ohio; and Chandler, Arizona.