Haviland Enterprises promotes CFO to president

A chemical supplier promoted its CFO to the role of president.

Grand Rapids-based Haviland Enterprises said Thursday, Oct. 21, it promoted Meg Post to president. She will report to Mike Karasiewicz, CEO, and will work with him and the company’s senior leadership team — whose members will report to her — on strategic initiatives and executing the company’s growth strategy.

Post joined Haviland in 2018 as vice president of finance and became CFO in 2020, overseeing the company’s financial operations, including accounting and business analysis, as well as information technology and marketing.

She worked alongside Karasiewicz and Haviland’s board of directors during the past three years to increase shareholder value while strengthening the company’s ownership culture, Haviland said.

“Meg has been a key member of the senior leadership team over the past several years, working cross-functionally and strategically to drive growth in profitability and shareholder value for Haviland’s 265 employee owners,” Karasiewicz said. “Meg’s background has created a unique combination of financial and interpersonal skills that make her a good fit to lead our strategy and operations going forward.”

Post said she is thrilled about her new role.

“We have a talented team and significant growth opportunities ahead of us. I’m looking forward to executing our growth strategy, developing innovating solutions for our customers while providing the very best work environment for our employees,” she said.

Before joining Haviland, Post spent 11 years at Adamy Valuation, directing valuation services for private and public companies. She provided leadership on valuation projects involving mergers and acquisitions, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), succession planning, financial reporting and corporate strategic planning.

Haviland Enterprises

Founded in 1934, Haviland Enterprises is a chemical supplier for cleaning, plating, recreational water and other applications. It is an ESOP comprised of two divisions, 265 employees and over 600,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

The company has six production and warehousing locations throughout the U.S., including its headquarters in Grand Rapids, with additional manufacturing facilities in Kalamazoo; North Bend, Ohio; and Chandler, Arizona.