Haviland hires VP of finance

A chemicals manufacturer recently hired a new vice president of finance.

Grand Rapids-based Haviland Enterprises said Friday, Jan. 14, it appointed Matt Osterhaven to its senior leadership team as vice president of finance.

Osterhaven fills the vacancy left by Meg Post when she was promoted to president last year.

In his role, Osterhaven will report to Post while overseeing the company’s financial operations, including accounting and reporting, financial planning and analysis, risk management, and IT.

Osterhaven steps into his new job during a time of “significant growth” for the employee-owned enterprise, Haviland said. On top of record sales in 2021, Haviland has been expanding its manufacturing capabilities and has increased its workforce “substantially” in recent years.

“Matt brings over 15 years of financial experience and leadership,” Post said. “His knowledge and experience will play a pivotal role in continuing Haviland’s development, including process improvement, business analysis and strategic planning.”

Osterhaven said he is “thrilled” to join Haviland during this period of growth and development.

“I look forward to working cross-functionally to execute the company’s strategic plans and building shareholder value for Haviland’s employee owners,” he said.

Previously, Osterhaven was corporate controller for Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Co. in Grand Rapids. He was responsible for K&V’s North American accounting department, overseeing cash management, forecasting, reporting and business analysis. Prior to that, he served as a senior manager in Crowe’s audit practice and worked in internal audit at Meijer.

A certified public accountant, Osterhaven earned a Bachelor of Arts in finance and Master of Science in accounting from Michigan State University.

Haviland Enterprises

Founded in 1934, Haviland Enterprises is a chemical supplier for cleaning, plating, recreational water and other applications. It is an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) company comprised of two divisions, 260 employees and over 600,000 square feet of manufacturing space. The company has six production and warehousing locations throughout the U.S., including its headquarters in Grand Rapids, with additional manufacturing facilities in Kalamazoo; North Bend, Ohio; and Chandler, Arizona.