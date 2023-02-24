Haworth hits record $2.5B in global sales, remains optimistic for future growth

Despite industrywide challenges in recent years, a local furniture manufacturer is celebrating an accomplishment and remaining optimistic about the future.

Holland-based Haworth Inc. this week reported global sales of $2.5 billion in 2022 — a 27.5% increase from $1.96 billion in 2021 and the best global sales performance in company history.

Haworth leadership credited the achievement to its employees, customers, stakeholders, suppliers and dealer partners, along with the company’s overall strategy and agility.

“Achieving this level of sales is an important milestone for Haworth with credit due to the entire organization and our dealer partners,” Franco Bianchi, president and CEO of Haworth, said in a statement. “Together with our clients and suppliers, we faced a tumultuous 2022 and achieved these results with deliberate strategy, a diversified portfolio and design innovation.”

With an increasing demand in hybrid or “work from anywhere” workspace solutions, the company spent the past year focusing on innovative products for the office, home and hospitality spaces.

In 2022, Haworth officially welcomed the Polish-based acoustic pod manufacturer Mikomax to its portfolio following the acquisition announcement made at the end of 2021. Mikomax’s signature Hushoffice brand consists of 10 product lines and provides solutions for telephone conversations, video conferences, focus work and meetings.

Haworth also debuted its own new products last year, such as the Zody II and Zody LX ergonomic task chairs designed for height-adjustable tables. In December, the chairs achieved certified status from the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute — a first-of-its-kind designation for furniture products, according to Haworth.

The company concluded the year with an introduction to the new Haworth DesignLab, a collective of artists and designers focused on innovation and looking beyond the office furniture industry for new ideas. The designers will work with Haworth designer Patricia Urquiola to curate experimental and future-focused concepts.

For Matthew Haworth, chair of the company, these efforts along with the new sales milestone reflects Haworth’s culture and values as a family-owned organization.

“(This milestone) reemphasizes the criticality of our culture and our values within that culture — that we’re demonstrating and living those values deeply enough that we can come out stronger from challenges than when we go in,” Haworth said. “Our values have helped us succeed in the past, and they’re the best foundation we have for going forward.”

While the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic brought on difficulty, Haworth said the past 18-24 months have been increasingly difficult due to supply chain issues and labor shortages.

Bianchi and Haworth said they hope 2023 will see more stability within the industry and marketplace.

“We are optimistic about future growth in a less inflationary environment, with more stable supply chains and excellent customer service,” Bianchi said.

This year, Haworth also will celebrate 75 years in business.

“I look at 75 years or any milestone as a great opportunity to think more about the future,” Haworth said. “I’m very excited about the places we can go and excited about the new capabilities we’re bringing so that we add more value to the marketplace tomorrow or in 2024 than we did in 2022.”