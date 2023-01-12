Haworth launches new DesignLab ahead of 75th anniversary

As a local office furniture manufacturer approaches an anniversary milestone, the company is seeking to honor the past while welcoming innovative ideas for the future.

Haworth later this year will celebrate 75 years in business — an occasion that seems especially gratifying for the Holland-based company in light of the industry-wide challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic in recent years.

“This year is an opportunity for us to be optimistic and celebrate what’s ahead,” said Vanessa Bradley, brand experience program manager for Haworth. “Coming out of this really difficult time, our industry has a lot to celebrate, and we want to be the leaders in that optimism.”

The transition toward more of a post-COVID world has provided an opportunity for Haworth to rethink certain norms and expectations, and a new initiative known as Haworth DesignLab is intended to challenge those conventions.

The Haworth DesignLab is a cohort of five young artists and designers selected to create concepts in collaboration with Haworth designer Patricia Urquiola of Studio Urquiola. Beginning early this year, the DesignLab creations will be developed and featured at key events throughout 2023.

Debuting as the first DesignLab participants are Bradley Bowers, a New Orleans-based artist who works with several diverse mediums; Brian Wooden, a street artist and skateboarder from Nashville; Eny Lee Parker, a lighting and furniture visionary from New York who brings a feminine approach to the industry; Chrissy Fehan, a Detroit-based designer and specialist in neurodiversity; and Maximiliano Rosiles, an artist from Mexico City who works with sculptures and with reclaimed textiles.

The artists, who were selected by Urquiola and the Haworth brand experience team, had an inaugural meeting in Miami in December and received some preliminary feedback from Urquiola.

“Even in just our short experience with them so far, we’ve learned so much from each individual interaction and from watching the group dynamic as a whole,” Bradley said.

The Haworth team said it is yet to be decided whether the DesignLab will continue to operate through this group or if new cohorts will take shape in the future.

According to Paul Nemschoff, global vice president of strategy and marketing for Haworth, the goals of this new initiative are to uplift artists on their career journeys while leveraging the DesignLab platform as a new way for Haworth to engage with partners, customers, influencers and others within the industry.

“We’re bringing in new young designers that can bring different thinking to us, and we are going to work side by side with them to help execute their ideas and inspirations,” Nemschoff said. “But at the same time, it challenges convention and it gets our organization to see and think differently. It challenges us in terms of our ideology and materialism and expression and diversity, and I think that will influence us as an organization as well.”

Nemschoff also said the new DesignLab is an opportunity for Haworth to showcase its essence and capabilities.

“Haworth historically has been a little bit quiet in terms of who we are,” he said. “I believe we have a lot to be proud of, and we need to be a little bit noisier. We need to be a little bit more differentiated … and I think the DesignLab is a great way to get people’s interest and create some intrigue.”

The new DesignLab also aligns with Haworth’s design-forward perspective — a prominent theme that emerged in 2018 during the company’s “Why Haworth?” project. The project also highlighted Haworth’s multicultural scope with manufacturing facilities and employees based in places such as India, China and across Europe.

The company’s family-owned, entrepreneurial identity also remains a key theme, especially as Haworth prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

Haworth began with humble beginnings in founder G.W. Haworth’s garage workshop, where he produced wooden toys. In 1948, having outgrown the space, Haworth began construction of a manufacturing plant in Holland and used a $10,000 loan from his parents’ life savings.

Haworth founded the business as ModernProducts and manufactured items such as tie racks and shoe displays before transitioning to office partitions and moveable walls under the name Modern Partitions. G.W. Haworth’s son, Dick, returned from the army in 1969 and assumed responsibility for manufacturing and new product development.

In the 1970s, Modern Partitions changed to Haworth Inc., and Dick Haworth helped devise and patented an innovative way to prewire panels for office cubicles. Haworth then was on the map and went global in the 1980s through acquisitions beginning in North America and Europe.

Today, Dick Haworth is Haworth’s emeritus chair and his son, Matthew, has assumed responsibility for the company. Haworth has accumulated multiple brands and grown to $2 billion in revenue while retaining its headquarters in Holland.

According to Julie Smith, public relations manager for Haworth, the organization’s values have played a significant role in its history and now will continue to shape new initiatives like the DesignLab.

“We have been inspired by our designers’ stories of being lifelong students of design and what their responsibility is in terms of matching with our values and our history,” Smith said. “G.W. Haworth was very influential in the Boys & Girls Club in Holland, and one of the things he always said was, ‘You have to just reach out and take people along with you.’ So that’s all melded really well in terms of this initiative and taking the time to be a mentor.”

Like Nemschoff, Smith, too, also sees 2023 as a year for Haworth to embrace change and continue to learn.

“I love that everyone has been changed by what we just lived through,” Smith said. “There’s been a lot of pain and everything that comes along with that, but I like the chance we’re taking to embrace the change and see what we’re going to learn from there.”