Haworth partners with Emeco on curated product collection

Haworth is partnering with Emeco to add products to the Haworth collection early next year.

Holland-based Haworth said Monday, Oct. 4, it is partnering with Hanover, Pennsylvania-based Emeco on a curated product selection for the Haworth Collection that will include designs such as the Navy chair, Broom and Alfi. Emeco will continue to serve the market as an open line and collaborate with existing and new partnerships independently of Haworth.

“I’m very proud that Emeco has decided to partner with Haworth Collection,” said Franco Bianchi, president and CEO of Haworth. “They are known for leading sustainable design and are an important addition for Haworth Collection — addressing client needs and echoing Haworth’s values.”

Gregg Buchbinder, Emeco’s owner and CEO, said the two companies share similar goals.

“The ambition to make a difference is one of the common threads and passions that runs through both Emeco and Haworth Collection,” he said. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to inspire a much larger audience and help the A&D community design for a new way of gathering in offices, cafés and homes with long-lasting, sustainable products made in the U.S. since 1944.”

Emeco

Founded in 1944 to make lightweight, noncorrosive, fire-resistant and torpedo-proof chairs for the U.S. Navy, Emeco started out with one product, the classic 1006 Navy Chair. Made to last at least 150 years, it was light, functional and strong.

Today, the company’s artisans continue to handcraft chairs that are so strong they are passed down through generations, a hallmark of its emphasis on sustainability, Emeco said.

Emeco also is exploring ways to use consumer and industrial waste and environmentally responsible resources to create and build more furniture. It partners with designers and corporations including Philippe Starck, Norman Foster, BMW, Frank Gehry, Coca-Cola, Jean Nouvel, Konstantin Grcic, Nendo, Sam Hecht & Kim Colin, Jasper Morrison, Barber & Osgerby and Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec to make chairs that live up to high standards.

Haworth

Founded in 1948, Haworth is a family-owned company that makes furniture, interior architecture and technology solutions to help create beautiful rooms and achieve business goals.

The company holds over 400 patents and serves markets in more than 120 countries through a global network of 650 dealers and 7,500 employees.

The company reported 2020 net sales of $2 billion.