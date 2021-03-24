Haworth sees 19% drop in sales in 2020

A West Michigan furniture maker reported its sales fell by 19% in 2020 as part of a steep downturn in the office furniture segment due to the impact of COVID-19.

Holland-based Haworth last week reported 2020 global sales of $1.81 billion, a 19% decrease from 2019’s total global sales of $2.25 billion.

The company said its diversification efforts meant results were “better than expected.”

“Haworth responded to the events of 2020 by leveraging our differentiation and global reach. The effect has been very different across our business segments with commercial interiors being hit less than originally expected,” said Franco Bianchi, president and CEO of Haworth. “Diversification between commercial interiors, lifestyle design and performance technology further enhanced our financial performance and, more importantly, all sectors learned to engage their market through digital experiences. We have entered 2021 with optimism, especially for the second half of the year.”

All Haworth regions and business sectors made timely decisions and shared best practices across the entire organization in 2020 to keep members safe while meeting customer needs, the company said. Haworth created its Return To Work(Place) and Work From Anywhere strategies as market conditions evolved during the pandemic.

Other 2020 initiatives

A renewed store.haworth.com

A comprehensive redesign to haworth.com

A virtual showroom to reach international customers with online tours, trade shows and other digital platforms

Product introductions for a range of applications, including the global Lud’o lounge chair by Cappellini; the new sub-architectural workspace, Pergola; and work-from-anywhere solutions such as Upside height-adjustable tables and BeHold storage

“In 2020, our primary concern has been for the health and safety of our members, dealers, customers and their loved ones,” Bianchi said. “The pandemic’s impact on our economy and communities has been incredibly challenging. Our members and dealers have shown tremendous resilience, creativity and heart. We are exceptionally proud of the effort that our manufacturing facilities made to produce thousands of masks for first responders and for the philanthropic support we were able to provide to the communities where we operate.”

Haworth

Founded by G.W. Haworth in 1948, Haworth is a family-owned global manufacturer in the contract office furnishings industry.

The company provides furniture, interior design and technology solutions designed with a focus on “organic workspaces that help people perform their best.”

It has 7,500 employees and 650 dealers in more than 120 countries.