Herman Miller and Knoll move forward with new name

Following Herman Miller’s acquisition of Knoll, the combined company is moving forward as MillerKnoll.

Zeeland-based Herman Miller on July 19 completed its acquisition of Knoll and the companies announced the new name last week.

Herman Miller and Knoll, along with their legacy brands, will both continue forward as part of MillerKnoll. In addition, MillerKnoll will have a new operating model that it said will “ensure strong brand ownership, transforming the industry and redefining modern design.”

“We are excited to introduce MillerKnoll, a collective of dynamic brands coming together to design the world we live in,” said Andi Owen, president and CEO of MillerKnoll. “Our industry, and the world in general, are changing rapidly. Design is the way we imagine and shape a better future. In coming together, we will define and lead this transformation, like we have other transformations in our history.”

Herman Miller and Knoll share a commitment to design, innovation, operational excellence, sustainability and social good.

With the transaction now closed, MillerKnoll will aim to:

Catalyse the transformation of the home and office through a united portfolio of complementary brands

Support and grow existing contract and retail channels, as well as explore new ideas and business innovations to ensure they meet the highest level of manufacturing excellence, customer sales and service and user experience

Comprise global functional teams that serve the entire enterprise, including manufacturing, digital, technology, marketing, strategy, finance, human resources and legal

Drive growth and profitability with a scaled U.S. and international footprint, maintaining strong brand ownership designed to preserve and nurture the essence of the brands within the combined company’s portfolio, which includes the Herman Miller and Knoll brands

MillerKnoll said it now benefits from increased reach and the ability to better serve customers across the contract furnishings sector, residential trade segment and retail audience. In addition, MillerKnoll is positioned to enhance its engagement with architects and interior designers, who support the decision-making for both contract and residential customers, the company said.

“We are a group of people and brands guided by a shared vision, common values and a steadfast commitment to design,” Owen said. “As MillerKnoll, we’ll push and inspire each other to innovate and design the future for all the places where life happens.”

As previously announced, MillerKnoll will be led by legacy Herman Miller President and CEO Andi Owen. In addition to Owen, the combined company will be led by an executive team made up of executives from Herman Miller and Knoll.