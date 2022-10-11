Herman Miller, Logitech debut new gaming chair

MillerKnoll’s local furniture brand created a new gaming chair focused on versatility and adaptability.

Herman Miller, in partnership with gaming technology company Logitech G, recently unveiled its new performance gaming chair Vantum featuring an innovative design that supports an active-gaming-forward posture for players from the moment they sit down.

The chair was designed to provide gamers with the correct level of support through various modes of gameplay for increased comfort, concentration and endurance, according to the company.

“As a performance-driven brand, our ultimate ambition is to unlock every player’s potential through thoughtful solutions and research that solves problems, delivers results and enables meaningful change at every level of gaming,” said Jon Campbell, general manager of gaming at Herman Miller. “(The Vantum Gaming Chair) delivers the same promise of advanced ergonomics, unrivaled quality and desirability of the original Embody Gaming Chair — but now with more color options and a more accessible price point.”

A new characteristic of Vantum’s design is the presence of a headrest. When not in an active gaming position, the adjustable headrest provides maximum comfort by supporting the area where the base of a player’s head meets their spine.

To further support the reclined position, Herman Miller said Vantum is the first gaming chair that provides a thoracic support pad to support the upper back, neck and head when in a relaxed position.

In addition, the chair is made with sustainable materials, including die-cast aluminum and glass-filled nylon. The seat upholstery features 100% post-consumer recycled textile.

The Vantum Gaming Chair comes in three colors — Polar, Flare and Obsidian — and costs $995.

It is available now at Herman Miller retail locations and at hermanmiller.com/gaming.