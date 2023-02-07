Herman Miller releases compact, adjustable worktable

A local furniture brand has unveiled a new worktable designed for flexibility in home or office environments.

Herman Miller, the Zeeland-based flagship brand of MillerKnoll, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, introduced the Passport Work Table — a height-adjustable table intended to provide more mobility, agility and range for a variety of uses.

With the rise in hybrid working, shared office space and demand for innovative home office solutions, designers at Herman Miller said they saw an opportunity to reimagine the role of a height-adjustable table as reflected in the Passport Work Table.

“The future of work is a trending topic in our current climate,” said Ben Watson, president at Herman Miller. “But for Herman Miller, the convergence of work, life and play has always been central to how we design our products. Passport is the next addition to our portfolio that seeks to bring forth solutions that are agile, efficient and fit for a variety of environments.”

The new table features a single-column base and lightweight construction in addition to its untethered, height-adjustable design. The adjustable feature does not require a plug or access to power, according to the company.

Passport also includes customization options in terms of various colors and finishes and accessories such as privacy screens and a bag hook.

The table is available in two sizes: a smaller version with a height adjustment range of 12 inches with a 22-by-16-inch work surface and a larger version with a height adjustment range of 18 inches with a 27-by-20-inch work surface and the option to swap out the casters for glides.

Both sizes are available online at Herman Miller and retailer Design Within Reach, plus through MillerKnoll dealers for contract customers.

Pricing begins at $600.