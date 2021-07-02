Herman Miller’s Geiger brand unveils new seating collection

The Herman Miller portfolio company Geiger released a modular seating collection for the workplace in partnership with BassamFellows.

Zeeland-based Herman Miller last month said its brand Geiger partnered with BassamFellows to release the Mantle Collection, a brand-new seating collection centered on offering offices furniture solutions that “fit the work aesthetic, yet tap into the meaningful, relaxing elements found in well-loved furniture in the home.”

The new collection features a diverse range of lounge options, including a chair, settee, sofa, corner units and ottomans. The design is “simple yet refined, creating pieces that offer a comfortable place of collaboration or repose and are well suited for a variety of environments,” Geiger said.

The collection’s “classic composition” is meant to allow “elegant detailing to shine, completing a look hinged upon precise proportions, impeccable construction and a thoughtful color palette.”

“The Mantle Collection grows from a familiar archetype in a way,” said Craig Bassam, of BassamFellows. “It’s not so jarringly new, but in practical use, it’s contemporary and up-to-date. It feels familiar and new at the same time.”

The Mantle Collection is designed with the open plan in mind, as there are endless options for sectionals with and without ottomans. The angled ottomans offer arrangements that can fit any space. The easily detachable overlay pillow cushion “emphasizes modularity and the ability to create a sense of relaxed comfort ideal to build a living room around.” Pared back without the cushion, Mantle’s thin, L-profile gives each piece an edge without sacrificing comfort, Geiger said. Each piece is trimmed with leather piping to add upscale contrast.

“The simplicity of this collection is its success,” said Jenna Witten, a senior product manager for Geiger at Herman Miller. “It naturally adds a certain elegance and coziness to a room without taking away from the energy and life so pivotal to an open office. It allows itself to mold to whatever environment it’s in, and it offers flexibility without sacrificing quality or craftsmanship. This collection, and our partnership with BassamFellows throughout this entire process, is truly a triumph.”

The Mantle Collection is available for purchase in a variety of colors and configurations at geigerfurniture.com.