HexArmor partners with Titon Ideas on industrial safety helmet

A global industrial personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturer partnered with an engineering company to produce a safety helmet suspension system.

Grand Rapids-based HexArmor said Monday, June 13, it partnered with Guatemala City, Guatemala-based Titon Ideas to incorporate Titon Idea’s new patented suspension system technology, Kinetix, into a safety helmet HexArmor now is selling.

With Kinetix, an impact to the head triggers a dynamic chain of events through three components that flex and work together — flex bands, power bars and pivot points — to absorb and redirect the impact’s force away from the head and neck. Tested to American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) standards, third-party data shows Kinetix diverts and reduces the impact to a wearer’s head and neck up to 40% more than other competitors’ products, the companies said.

“Kinetix is a brand-new concept for the industrial safety market,” said Juan Pablo Alfaro, Titon Ideas co-founder and CEO. “It was ideated, designed, patented and developed by talented engineering teams in Guatemala to help address head injuries — but in a very unique way that’s never been seen before in the safety world.

“Due to this dynamic nature of changing the direction and magnitude of force, we call Kinetix a ‘machine inside the safety helmet,’ because it acts just like a simple machine would. And we’re thrilled to have found a partner in HexArmor to help us bring this potentially life-saving technology to the market.”

The suspension system is patented in the U.S. and found inside HexArmor’s new Ceros XA250 climbing-style safety helmet, creating a head protection system the companies said is up to two times safer than the ANSI/ISEA force transmission requirement in impact protection for Type 1 safety helmets.

“Every detail of the new Ceros XA250 with Kinetix technology was designed to raise the standard of safety,” said Steve VanErmen, president and CEO of HexArmor. “We look forward to continuing to work alongside Titon to bring industry-changing innovations to the PPE market.”

The Ceros XA250 safety helmet with Kinetix suspension system is manufactured in the U.S. and designed with climbing-style features that include a shorter at-height brim and a fixed chinstrap, designed to make it versatile across multiple applications. The XA250 meets ANSI Z89.1 standard, Type 1, Class C and EN12492 clauses for shock absorption to front, rear and sides; penetration; and retention system.