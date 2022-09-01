Honda commits to $4.4B investment with LG Energy Solution

A joint venture formed in Asia is expected to position Michigan as an electric vehicle battery production center for Honda and Acura EV models manufactured specifically for the North American market.

LG Energy Solution (LGES), a South Korean company with operations in two Michigan cities — Troy and Holland — recently announced a joint venture with Tokyo-based Honda to invest $4.4 billion to establish a new lithium-ion battery plant in the U.S.

“Our joint venture with Honda, which has a significant brand reputation, is yet another milestone in our mid- to long-term strategy of promoting electrification in the fast-growing North American market,” said Youngsoo Kwon, CEO of LG Energy Solution.

The plant will supply batteries exclusively to Honda facilities in North America. With this agreement, LGES and Honda said the plant aims to have an annual production capacity of approximately 40 GWh.

While the location for the joint venture plant is yet to be finalized, the deal comes on the heels of the announcement last week by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that LG Energy Solution is planning a battery plant in Holland.

Pending all the approvals are met, the two companies aim to begin construction in early 2023, in order to enable the start of mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery cells by the end of 2025.

“LG Energy Solution’s $1.7 billion investment in Michigan will create 1,200 good jobs in West Michigan and enable us to continue to lead in building and deploying next generation transportation solutions,” Whitmer said, noting the impact of “this win” for Michigan will be felt for decades to come.

LGES and Honda made the decision to establish the joint venture battery plant in the U.S., based on the shared belief that expanding local electric vehicle production and ensuring the timely supply of batteries would put them in the best position to target the growing North American EV market.

“Honda is working toward our target to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities the company is involved in by 2050,” said Toshihiro Mibe, president, CEO and representative director of Honda Motor Co. “Aligned with our longstanding commitment to build products close to the customer, Honda is committed to the local procurement of EV batteries, which is a critical component of EVs. This initiative in the U.S. with LGES, the leading global battery manufacturer, will be part of such a Honda approach.”

The joint venture is scheduled to be established later this year. The closing is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

