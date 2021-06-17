Honda honors West Michigan OEM and service parts suppliers

Honda has honored 61 North American suppliers for their performance and perseverance in supplying parts and materials in 2020, including three in West Michigan.

The suppliers earned awards, announced last week, for supporting Honda with mass production parts and materials, as well as service parts that serve the needs of customers after their purchase of a Honda or Acura product.

West Michigan honorees included the following:

OEM Supplier Awards: Excellence in Quality and Delivery: Gentex Corporation, Zeeland

OEM: Excellence in Value: ADAC-STRATTEC LLC, dba ADAC Automotive, Cascade Township

Honda Service Parts Suppliers Awards

American Honda Motor Co., Inc. honored 22 suppliers for outstanding performance in service parts that serve the needs of customers after they have purchased Honda and Acura products. Honda service parts suppliers also were rated on their performance in quality, cost, and delivery. Service Parts awards are based on overall scores reflecting combined performance in all three categories.

West Michigan honoree: Shape Corp., Grand Haven.

Honda purchased $27 billion in parts for mass production from North American suppliers in 2020, which supported the sales of more than 1.3 million Honda and Acura vehicles in North America last year. Honda also purchased about $1 billion in parts from its service parts suppliers in North America.

Honda recognizes suppliers with awards during its annual Honda Supplier Conference, held each spring for over 35 years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Honda conducted the conference virtually this year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic challenged our suppliers in ways we could never have imagined, but through their incredible effort, our supply team helped keep Honda plants running to meet the needs of our customers,” said Mark Willoughby, vice president of procurement at Honda Development and Manufacturing of America. “The teamwork that has been so important over the past year will continue to be vital to our business in the days ahead as we get our plants back to a normal production cadence.”

Added Mark Wiles, parts division assistant vice president at American Honda Motor Company: “On behalf of the entire service parts team, we offer our sincere thanks and appreciation for the support received from our suppliers over the past year to help Honda continue to serve our customers. Congratulations to the 2020 service parts award winners on their outstanding performance, despite the many supply chain challenges.”

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Supplier Awards

OEM suppliers provide Honda with parts and materials for mass production. Honda recognized 39 OEM suppliers for their performance in 2020 in one or more of three categories: quality and delivery, value and sustainability.

The Supplier Sustainability Award is given to a company that is committed to social responsibility, based on leadership in the areas of compliance and ethics, environmental governance, diversity, health and safety, social and trade compliance. This year, the Sustainability Award was given to East Penn Manufacturing of Lyons Station, Pennsylvania.

Honda does business with 743 OEM suppliers across North America, which provide parts to the company’s 16 plants in the region that produce Honda and Acura cars and light trucks and the engines and transmissions that power them.