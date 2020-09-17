Hudsonville Ice Cream adds limited-edition fall flavor

A local ice cream maker is debuting its next limited-edition flavor in time for fall.

Holland-based Hudsonville Ice Cream said Tuesday that it is stocking stores now with its new seasonal ice cream flavor, Cinnamon Sugar Cookie.

The flavor — the fifth limited-edition rollout of 2020 — features brown sugar ice cream mixed with a rich caramel ribbon and cinnamon sugar shortbread cookies for a sweet, crunchy fall flavor.

“Our limited-edition lineup allows us to test new ice cream combinations and share fresh, seasonal flavors,” said Rachel Messingschlager, marketing director for Hudsonville Ice Cream. “Cinnamon Sugar Cookie is our latest creation that combines crunchy cinnamon cookie pieces with other cozy fall flavors like brown sugar and caramel. Even though the weather is getting cooler, ice cream is delicious year-round, and the Cinnamon Sugar Cookie flavor is perfect for pairing with holiday desserts or just enjoying on its own.”

Cinnamon Sugar Cookie is on shelves in freezer aisles in some major retailers with more widespread availability expected through the end of this month.

This flavor, as with all Hudsonville limited-edition flavors, is available only while inventory lasts.

Other new seasonal flavors from earlier this year included Crispy Cocoa Cereal, Peanut Butter & Jelly and American Fireworks with Blueberry Cobbler making a return appearance.