Hudsonville Ice Cream launches $35M expansion

Hudsonville Ice Cream is breaking ground on a massive cold storage distribution hub that will span nearly 160,000 square feet of space when completed.

The Holland-based ice cream maker said Tuesday that it broke ground on an expansion of its campus at 345 E. 48th St., Suite 200, in Holland, which will help accommodate its growth throughout the Midwest. The on-site, 20-degrees-below-zero freezer will span 156,466 square feet.

The $35 million project is expected to be completed next spring by cold storage warehouse design/build firm Tippmann Construction, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

“We take great pride in our ability to reinvest in our home region of West Michigan as we continue to grow the distribution of our ice cream throughout the Midwest,” said John St. Aubin, operations leader at Hudsonville Ice Cream. “This expansion allows us to streamline our innovation and product integrity and create jobs for our local economy. With this project, our ice cream will move from the manufacturing line straight to our own freezer space before it’s distributed to retailers and reaches homes in more than a dozen states.”

A full cold storage distribution hub for Hudsonville, the new freezer will feature nine dock doors and a refrigerated dock to make the transition to key distribution centers and major retailer warehouses seamless.

Hudsonville has long had local supply chain partners, including Holland-based Hutt Trucking and Logistics, to support company growth. This new hub will serve as a mechanism to continue expanding those partnerships.

Hudsonville Ice Cream’s Holland facility is equipped with machinery and technology to develop and produce frozen desserts, including Hudsonville’s traditional flavors, dairy-free lineup and the Extra Indulgent pint collection introduced earlier this year.

The company continues to grow its retailer relationships and has been expanding into more states and stores each year.

In addition to the dry goods warehouse built this year, the facility was updated in 2018 with a new silo alcove, pilot plant and test kitchen used to develop and test new ice cream flavors and products.