Hush Puppies partners with DSW on in-store distribution

Hush Puppies, a division of Wolverine Worldwide and Designer Brands Inc., formed an exclusive distribution partnership for Hush Puppies in North America.

The partnership will make DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse the exclusive in-store distributor of Hush Puppies by 2022, helping to expand Hush Puppies retail presence throughout the U.S. and Canada, targeting ideal consumers and generating mutual brand growth and awareness.

The brand will continue to sell on its e-commerce site, hushpuppies.com, as well as internationally, but will exit all other North American wholesale operations effective Jan. 1.

“We are thrilled to launch this partnership and have our line of optimistic, colorful and comfortable products exclusively available at DSW stores across the U.S. and Canada,” said Kate Pinkham, general manager and vice president of Hush Puppies. “DSW’s strong position as a footwear industry mainstay makes them the ideal retailer to reintroduce our iconic brand to the next generation of Hush Puppies consumers.”

Jim Weinberg, DSW’s chief merchandising officer, described Hush Puppies as “a wonderful brand for millennials who desire both style and comfort in their busy, on-the-go lifestyles.”

“We continue to deliver differentiated products to our customers, and this exciting new partnership between DSW and Wolverine Worldwide is a great opportunity to further build our robust assortment of brands that meet all our customers’ needs,” he said. “DSW customers have enjoyed Hush Puppies for years, and we are delighted to become the sole physical destination for this iconic brand in North America.”

DSW is a footwear retailer in North America with more than 600 stores in the U.S. and Canada, and operates in Canada through DSW and The Shoe Company. In addition to its brick-and-mortar presence, DSW is growing its omnichannel business with more than 400 million e-commerce site visits a year and 30 million VIP members.

Hush Puppies launched in 1958 with its iconic basset hound and a line of comfortable, colorful suede shoes made for the weekend. Since then, the brand has been worn around the world in over 550 stores across 45 countries.