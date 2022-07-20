Hyperion Automation opens new facility

A local manufacturer of electrical and automation solutions recently opened its new facility.

Hyperion Automation last week unveiled its newly constructed building off W. 64th Street in Holland.

The 15,000-square-foot facility adds larger, more flexible floor space for solutions built in house.

As part of the grand opening event, Hyperion showcased one of its recent projects, a fully integrated manufacturing cell.

“Providing nimble custom solutions requires flexibility,” said Hyperion President Jeremy Wright, “and this new space will give us the room we need to problem solve and build larger, more complex manufacturing cells or multiple cells at a time.”

The company said the new space will double its previous footprint, and the growth will accommodate roughly a dozen new jobs in the next few years.

The company’s former facility was located at 11293 James St. in Holland.

Founded as In-Tech in 1996, Hyperion Automation provides custom-engineered automation solutions, including robotics, vision systems, assembly, inspection and testing for a wide range of industries such as automotive, food processing and furniture manufacturing.

“With over 25 years of business in Holland, it’s great to have the support of the community and our customers to continue to grow Hyperion Automation,” Wright said.