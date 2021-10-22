InnerSpace rolls out Ventaire Scope Drying and Tracking Cabinet

A company that makes medical carts and cabinets rolled out a product designed to hygienically store, track and monitor endoscopes, improving hospitals’ infection prevention measures.

Marne-based InnerSpace, a Solaire Medical Company, on Monday, Oct. 18, said it launched the Ventaire Scope Drying and Tracking Cabinet, which provides real-time tracking capabilities, online endoscope monitoring and an automated system that delivers HEPA-filtered pressurized air into endoscope channels to keep scopes dry and avoid reprocessing.

In addition to displaying tracking information such as storage durations and expiration times, the Ventaire Scope Drying and Tracking Cabinet generates a report detailing all scope activity.

“Effectively drying and storing endoscopes is critical for ensuring hygiene, prohibiting bacterial growth and potentially lowering infection rates,” said Ben Barber, president, InnerSpace. “Ventaire strengthens our position as a leader in medical storage by expanding the capabilities of our scope cabinet offering while providing significant value for health care systems that need to ensure infection prevention and meet industry standards.”

In addition to the scope drying and tracking cabinet, the Ventaire product line includes a scope tracking cabinet, retrofit scope drying and tracking cabinet and tracking units that can be installed in InnerSpace Evolve scope cabinets.

“Our Ventaire scope tracking cabinet offers a cost-effective and efficient way to track scope storage,” Barber said.

The Ventaire product line also allows users to monitor cabinet activity and update scope inventory remotely through the InnerSpace Smart Solutions website.

The Ventaire Scope Drying and Tracking Cabinet system meets the 2021 Multisociety Task Force Scope Storage and Drying Guidelines and works with all major endoscope brands, InnerSpace said.

InnerSpace

Founded in 2009, InnerSpace specializes in the manufacturing and sales of health care storage solutions ranging from a cohesive system of carts and cabinets to modular casework. InnerSpace products are designed to improve staff and facility efficiencies and support health care organizations’ bottom line. The InnerSpace portfolio includes the Quick line of open storage products.

InnerSpace was originally founded as medical storage business Datel, which was later rebranded into InnerSpace and shifted its focus to manufacturing department-specific hospital storage products.

In 2018, InnerSpace was acquired by Solaire Medical.