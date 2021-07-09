Investment group acquires and merges manufacturers

A Michigan investment group acquired a local manufacturer that does CNC machining, wood powder coating, plastic fabrication and digital printing and is merging it with a maker of interior elements for the retail sector.

Jackson-based JBLR & Associates, an investment firm formed in February 2020 by Aaron Jones, recently acquired Wyoming-based Precise Industries and is merging it with Wyoming-based C.G. Witvoet & Sons, which JBLR acquired a year ago.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The merged company will operate under the C.G. Witvoet banner and will have about 40 full-time employees combined. All key personnel will remain with the company following the transaction.

With a combined 110-plus years of experience in the industry, the companies will continue operating out of their facilities in Wyoming — C.G. Witvoet at 356 Crown St. SW and Precise at 2605 Thornwood St. SW — and they will focus on the manufacturing of interior elements pertaining to store décor, signage, acrylic fabrication and displays for the retail sector.

Brian Witvoet is the fourth‐generation leader of C.G. Witvoet.

“Precise Companies expands our capabilities (and) provides much-needed capacity, while ultimately allowing us to deliver solutions to our great customers,” he said.

David Lefere, president of Precise Companies, will take on a leadership role within C.G. Witvoet.

“C.G. Witvoet & Sons is a brand synonymous with quality. We are ecstatic about the merger and excited to see what the future holds,” he said.

JBLR & Associates is a specialized investment group actively involved in the ownership and operation of family‐held firms. Managing member Aaron Jones said the firm is looking for opportunities to partner with and/or acquire additional well-run businesses, regardless of industry.