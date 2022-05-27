JR Automation spending $9.9M to expand in Holland

An automation solutions provider is expanding in Holland in a move that will create up to 140 jobs.

Holland-based JR Automation said Tuesday, May 24, it is investing $9.9 million to expand its operations in the city of Holland, where it will add 100,000 square feet of facility space.

Lakeshore Advantage connected the company with local and state resources to support the project.

“JR Automation is an excellent example of a future-focused company expanding and providing high-skilled jobs in West Michigan,” said Jennifer Owens, Lakeshore Advantage president. “We are honored to support the growth of this automation solutions provider, and we celebrate their continued success.”

JR Automation is entering into a long-term lease at the facility at 40 E. 64th St. in Holland, where the company will expand its operations. The project is expected to create up to 140 jobs in West Michigan.

“The state of Michigan and the (Michigan Economic Development Corporation, or MEDC) continue to demonstrate their commitment toward keeping Michigan businesses competitive in the global landscape. Through their generous support and the hard work of Lakeshore Advantage, JR Automation will be creating one of the top machining and fabrication facilities in West Michigan, expanding our capabilities while allowing for more control and speed in delivering industry-best solutions for our customers,” said Craig Ulrich, CEO of JR Automation.

Other partners are the city of Holland, West Michigan Works! and the MEDC. The MEDC is supporting the project with $2,394,581 in state incentives from the Michigan Business Development Program and the State Education Tax Abatement.

Holland is providing a 12-year industrial facilities tax exemption.

“The city of Holland is excited to support JR Automation in this reuse of this facility on 64th Street,” said Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks. “JR Automation is a critical and primary employer in our region, so their expansion and investment in more jobs is a reason to celebrate.”