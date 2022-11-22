Kalsec names new CEO and new president

A Kalamazoo-based food manufacturer is transitioning to new leadership.

Kalsec Inc., a global provider of natural spice and herb products, recently appointed Robert Wheeler as its next CEO and Julie Heine as its new president and chief commercial officer (CCO) following approval from the Kalamazoo Holdings board of directors.

“The appointments of Wheeler and Heine are part of a long-term succession plan, and they position the company to accelerate innovation, strengthen customer experience and fulfill the purpose of Kalsec: unlocking the potential of people, nature and science to nourish the world,” the company said.

Wheeler succeeds Scott Nykaza, who will retire Dec. 31 after 23 years at the company. As CEO, Wheeler is responsible for all aspects of Kalsec, including leading the company in the development and execution of business strategy that is aligned with Kalsec’s mission and values and allows the company to remain private and sustainable.

Wheeler joined Kalsec in 2015 and has 28 years of experience in the food ingredients and flavor industry. Previously, he led the global A.M. Todd mint flavoring business and the North American food business unit for ADM.

In her appointment as president and CCO, Heine will help guide Kalsec’s strategic direction and customer experience and oversee commercial and R&D objectives.

She has had numerous positions since joining the company in 1995, starting as a lab tech and transitioning to a sales role that grew from account management to leading global commercial teams.

Founded in 1958, Kalsec maintains its headquarters in Kalamazoo and has regional offices, labs and sales teams in North America, Europe and Asia.

The company develops products derived from herbs, spices, vegetables and hops, which are manufactured into “easy-to-use liquids that provide taste and sensory solutions, colors, natural food protection and advanced hop products,” according to the Kalsec website.