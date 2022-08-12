Kalsec partners with biotechnology research company

A Kalamazoo food products company partnered with a Colorado biotechnology company to develop precision fermentation products.

Kalsec on Thursday, Aug. 11, said it entered a strategic partnership with Infinome Biosciences, a company that develops solutions for food, feed, agriculture, chemicals and pharmaceutical industries.

Kalsec identified multiple large product opportunities for the partners to develop, manufacture and commercialize solutions for the large-scale production of functional ingredients, such as yeast, that are used in the manufacturing of many different foods.

“The lens used to select projects includes sustainability, efficiency and enabling the use of more natural products through new production practices. We have already embraced using Infinome’s ground-breaking technology to develop more products in our pipeline to deliver sustainable improvements for our customers,” said Kalsec CEO Scott Nykaza.

According to the company’s website, Kalsec has been in business since 1958 and makes products derived from herbs, spices, vegetables and hops. The products they create are “easy-to-use liquids that provide taste and sensory solutions, colors, natural food protection and advanced hop products.”

The purpose of these products, the company said, is to make food look better, taste better and last longer.

The partnership will make use of Infinome’s trademarked GenoScaler technology, which is defined as “genetically-modified or biologically-modified microbes for use by third parties to manufacture chemicals, small molecules, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, proteins and food additives,” according to trademark.com.

Infinome Biosciences is a subsidiary of digital genome engineering company Inscripta, based in Boulder, Colorado.