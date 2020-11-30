Keds appoints VP of global product

A women’s footwear brand of Wolverine Worldwide appointed a new leader to manage product design and development.

Keds, a brand of Rockford-based footwear and apparel company Wolverine Worldwide, said it appointed industry veteran Jennifer Lynch as vice president of global product for the brand.

Lynch will report to Bornie Del Priore, global brand president of Keds and the Wolverine Worldwide Kids Group.

“(Jennifer) is an innovative, consumer-focused product professional with extensive experience in guiding global product launches and growth efforts within high-profile apparel and footwear companies,” Del Priore said. “Her track record for creating global go-to-market strategies that support growth initiatives makes her a perfect fit for Keds. Her drive and passion are evident as soon as you have a conversation with her, and I know she is excited to bring this passion to the Keds brand.”

In her new role, Lynch will manage design, product development and product management for the brand.

“I am thrilled to join the Keds family during such an exciting time of expansion for the brand,” Lynch said. “There is so much opportunity to build on Keds’ already incredible portfolio of iconic styles while exploring additional collaborations like our current partnership with Kate Spade New York. I am excited to start contributing to Keds’ rich history of designing footwear to help empower women to look good, feel good and succeed.”

Lynch joins Keds from New Balance, where she helped grow its apparel and footwear businesses for more than a decade. Most recently, she held the role of general manager of global apparel merchandising. Prior to that, Lynch was global head of women’s classics and lifestyles. She also managed New Balance’s Made in U.S. and Made in U.K. product lines, as well as a cross-category footwear line called NB Sport.

Lynch holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Northeastern University and a bachelor’s degree from Ithaca College.