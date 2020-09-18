Kellogg beats greenhouse gas reduction goal

Kellogg Company met its greenhouse gas emissions reduction target ahead of schedule in its manufacturing plants.

The Battle Creek-based food maker said Wednesday that it is limiting its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its operations by using low carbon and renewable energy sources, purchasing renewable electricity and increasing energy efficiency. Since 2015, Kellogg has reduced scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions in its manufacturing plants by more than 28% and exceeded one year ahead of schedule its goal to reduce GHG emissions by 15% per pound of food produced.

Kellogg set its first sustainability commitments in 2008 and, in 2015, was one of the first companies to set Science-Based Targets to help limit global warming to below 1.5°C.

“As a global food company, we have a responsibility to address the significant risks climate change poses on people and our planet,” said Amy Senter, Kellogg Company chief sustainability officer. “We’re proud of our progress and are working on multiple fronts to reduce emissions across our supply chain.”

Renewable energy investments

In support of Kellogg’s commitment to achieve 100% renewable energy in its operations by 2050, nearly 28% of the electricity used in Kellogg’s food production facilities already comes from renewable resources, thereby reducing its use of fossil fuels. Kellogg also is partnering with its suppliers to reduce their emissions by 50%.

Supporting farmers

To further mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, Kellogg has helped more than 433,000 farmers globally adopt sustainable and regenerative agriculture practices through its Kellogg’s Origins program. Rice farmers in Spain reduced their greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 45% through leveraging new irrigation techniques and optimizing fertilizer use. In the U.S., farmers in Illinois who planted cover crops reduced greenhouse gas emissions to the equivalent of removing more than 13 million vehicle miles off the road, the company said.

Plant-based foods

With 86% of its portfolio being plant-based, Kellogg foods have a lower environmental impact than products that rely on animal proteins. In a recent report on climate change, more than 100 leading scientists said balanced diets featuring plant-based foods, such as those based on coarse grains, legumes, fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds, can reduce the planet’s risk of climate change.

More information about Kellogg’s climate goals, progress and advocacy for climate action is available online and in the company’s latest Climate Milestones report.