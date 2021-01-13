Kellogg debuts Raisin Bran Toasted Oats and Honey

Kellogg Company is broadening its cereal lineup with a new mashup flavor featuring Raisin Bran.

The Battle Creek-based cereal brand said Tuesday that it is now offering Kellogg’s Raisin Bran Toasted Oats and Honey. The new recipe features the longtime Kellogg’s Raisin Bran ingredients — hearty bran flakes and juicy raisins — paired with crisp, whole-grain toasted oats and a touch of real honey.

Kellogg said for generations, Kellogg’s Raisin Bran has been a go-to choice for a fiber-filled breakfast. With whole-grain oats in each spoonful, every serving of the new cereal also is a good source of fiber, supporting digestive health, an important part of overall wellness.

“As a classic cereal staple, we’re always looking to innovate and deliver new experiences to our dedicated Kellogg’s Raisin Bran fans,” said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. “Just like the original cereal, Kellogg’s Raisin Bran Toasted Oats and Honey is a heart-healthy option and makes for an irresistible flavor combination.”

Kellogg’s Raisin Bran Toasted Oats and Honey is available at retailers nationwide with a suggested retail price of $2.99 for a 15.6-ounce box and $3.99 for a 22.1-ounce box.