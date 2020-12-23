Kellogg’s brings back SMORZ cereal

In response to a petition from fans, Kellogg’s is bringing back its SMORZ cereal featuring chocolatey graham squares.

The Battle Creek-based cereal maker said in response to a Change.org petition from customers 10 months ago and pleas on social media, it is bringing back SMORZ cereal.

The cereal — which features chocolatey graham squares and marshmallows — is returning after a two-year hiatus.

“Kellogg’s SMORZ cereal has an incredibly passionate fanbase — and their efforts to bring back the cereal have paid off,” said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. “We couldn’t be happier to bring some joy to our die-hard fans and also give first-timers the chance to indulge in the fanfare and see what SMORZ is all about.”

Kellogg’s SMORZ cereal will be available in stores nationwide and online in January at a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 9.8-ounce box and $5.96 for a 15.6-ounce box.