Kellogg’s debuts Cinnabon cereal-inspired snacks

Kellogg’s transformed another cereal into a jumbo snack version.

The Battle Creek-based breakfast and snack food brand said it will introduce Kellogg’s Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Jumbo Snax, a Cinnabon cereal spinoff, at retailers nationwide next month.

Featuring cinnamon-sugar swirl-shaped pieces, each Kellogg’s Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Jumbo Snax bite is meant to evoke the experience of enjoying a cinnamon roll with the classic Cinnabon taste, at home or on the go, Kellogg’s said.

The new flavor will hit cereal aisles nationwide this spring alongside new Kellogg’s SMORZ Jumbo Snax, which turns SMORZ Cereal into a jumbo snack featuring toasted graham square pieces dusted with marshmallow and rich chocolate flavors, a la freshly toasted s’mores.

“Kellogg’s Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal and SMORZ Cereal have incredibly devoted fan bases, and we’ve received numerous social media requests to bring back the cereals,” said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. “The new Kellogg’s Jumbo Snax additions give fans what they desire — another way to satisfy their cereal cravings, anytime, anywhere, with two new melt-in-your-mouth flavors.”

The two new flavors join the Kellogg’s Jumbo Snax lineup that includes Kellogg’s Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, Corn Pops and Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes-inspired Tiger Paws.

Kellogg’s Cinnabon Bakery Inspired and SMORZ Jumbo Snax will be available at retailers nationwide in April with a suggested retail price of $5.49 for a 12-pouch multipack with 0.42-ounce single-serve bags.