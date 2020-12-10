Kellogg’s debuts Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops cereal bars

Kellogg’s is throwing out the spoons and bowls for its latest cereal creation.

Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company is launching breakfast-inspired Kellogg’s Cereal Bars, a new way to partake of Kellogg’s Froot Loops and Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes while on the go and throughout the day.

The bars are made with cereal pieces and are equal to a half-serving of cereal (by weight).

“At Kellogg’s, we’re always looking to innovate and deliver new experiences that our fans desire, and we know breakfast isn’t the only time people munch on cereal,” said Sarah Reinecke, senior director, brand marketing. “Whether you’re a cereal-loving kid or just a kid at heart, Kellogg’s Cereal Bars offer a whole new way to enjoy Kellogg’s Froot Loops and Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes on the go, wherever your day takes you.”

Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and Kellogg’s Froot Loops Cereal Bars will be available this month at retailers nationwide in six-, 18- and 36-count boxes.