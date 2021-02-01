Kellogg’s introduces keto diet-friendly snack bars

Kellogg’s Special K is rolling out a new snack bar that will let those on the keto diet indulge their cravings.

The Battle Creek-based snack brand said it is now offering Special K Keto-Friendly Snack Bars to provide a “sacrifice-free” snack experience.

The bars are available in two flavors: Chocolate Almond Fudge and Peanut Butter Fudge, and each bar contains 1 gram of sugar, 2 grams of net carbs and 7 grams of protein.

“Our Kellogg’s Special K Keto-Friendly Snack Bars help you win however you eat, whether you’re all-in on keto, a dabbler, a first-timer or just want something delicious and convenient with 1 gram of sugar,” said Courtney Bentley, Special K brand manager.

Through Wednesday, residents of New York City; Los Angeles; Chicago; Denver; and Austin, Texas, can receive free Chocolate Almond Fudge Special K Keto-Friendly Snack Bars delivered right to their doors within two hours. Each day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time, chocolate lovers can tweet their daily craving temptations and how they’ll defeat them using hashtags #KLetsWinThis and #Giveaway and tag @SpecialK.

Those who don’t live in a participating city have two ways to enter. They can follow the same Twitter entry guidelines, and they will be contacted to receive a kit via mail, or they can go online to enter.

The Special K Keto-Friendly Snack Bars are available first-come, first-served, while supplies last, each day of the promotion. Official contest rules are here.

Kellogg’s Special K Keto-Friendly Snack Bars are now available at retailers nationwide with a suggested retail price of $6.99 for a five-count box.