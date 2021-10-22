L3Harris spending $2.58M to expand in Cascade Township

A global aerospace and defense technology company is expanding its operations in Cascade Township in a move expected to create up to 50 jobs.

The Right Place economic development agency in collaboration with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) said Wednesday, Oct. 20, global aerospace and defense technology provider L3Harris Technologies will expand its operations at 5353 52nd St. SE in Cascade Township.

In addition to a capital investment of $2.58 million, the expansion will create up to 50 jobs to the area, with a minimum of 34.

L3Harris Technologies provides end-to-end advanced defense and commercial technology solutions across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. The company has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue, employs 48,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries.

“L3Harris Technologies’ decision to expand its Cascade Township operations over competing regions across the country is a win for our region,” said Randy Thelen, president and CEO, The Right Place. “Greater Grand Rapids competes on both a national and global scale for high-tech, innovative companies like L3Harris. Winning projects of this caliber further strengthens our defense and R&D cluster while bringing high-paying jobs to our community.”

L3Harris Technologies sought to consolidate its avionics products manufacturing facilities, considering several out-of-state locations before making the decision to expand its Cascade Township location.

“With assistance from The Right Place and their partners at the MEDC, we will expand our Grand Rapids operations to meet our growing, diverse client base,” said Alan Crawford, president, commercial aviation, L3Harris. “The greater Grand Rapids region offers the skilled employee base and thriving business environment we need, so we look forward to our continued success here.”

The Right Place worked with L3Harris Technologies and the MEDC to ensure the company continued its growth in the region rather than out-of-state locations. The MEDC is supporting the expansion with a $500,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

“We are excited to hear about L3Harris’s expansion in Cascade Township,” said Ben Swayze, Cascade Township manager. “L3Harris is an outstanding business and a key employer in our community, and we applaud their decision to continue growing with us here in Cascade.”