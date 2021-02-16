Lacks Enterprises makes leadership changes

Lacks Enterprises 1 of 4

Lacks Enterprises named a new CEO and CFO in light of longtime CEO Richard Lacks Jr. transitioning to executive board chair.

The Cascade Township-based manufacturer said last week that it appointed Nick Hrnyak its new CEO; Lacks Jr. was the company’s CEO since 1999.

Lacks also promoted Mike Clover to president from CFO and Scott Chaudoir to CFO from controller. Kurt Lacks remains chair of the board.

Hrnyak’s promotion to CEO from president and Clover’s promotion to president from CFO marks the first time in the company’s 60-year history that it does not have a Lacks family member as either president or CEO.

“The management of the Lacks organization is in good hands with Nick, Mike and Scott,” Lacks Jr. said. “Although their last names are not Lacks, all have proven to be an extension of the Lacks family name. Our employees are our greatest asset and come first. Nick, Mike and Scott understand that and will maintain the culture of a family-owned business.”

Hrnyak, Clover and Chaudoir have more the 40 years of combined experience at Lacks.

Hrnyak was named Lacks president in 2015, the first nonfamily member to fill that position. The University of Illinois graduate joined the company in 2002 as director of sales in the company’s Plastic Plate division and was later promoted to general manager and vice president.

A native of West Michigan and graduate of Grand Valley State University, Clover joined Lacks as the corporate controller in 2006 and was promoted to CFO in 2010.

Chaudoir, a Western Michigan University graduate, joined the company in 2012 as controller for the Lacks Wheel Trim division. He was promoted to Lacks corporate controller in 2015.

Lacks Jr. said the leadership changes come at a time of increased business demand and opportunities for the company.

“The long-term success of the company requires hard work, skill and the full support of the entire organization,” he said. “I expect the transition in management style and results to be seamless.”

Founded in 1961 by John P. Lacks and his son, Richard Lacks Sr., Lacks produces turnkey finish solutions for the automotive and other industries that rely on decades of experience in thermoplastic design, injection molding, chrome plating, painting, assembly, logistics and supply chain management.

Originally named Metlac Corporation, the company was created to make die-cast products. The Lacks family changed the name of the business to Lacks Industries in 1972. Richard Lacks Jr. became the third-generation Lacks family leader when he was named CEO.

The fourth-largest privately held employer in West Michigan, Lacks has more than 3,000 workers at facilities in the Grand Rapids area and Novi, as well as Germany, the U.K., Japan and South Korea.

The company has three business units — Lacks Trim Systems, Lacks Wheel Trim Systems and Plastic Plate — and has grown to become a technology leader in its sphere of operations. Lacks also provides global export and distribution capabilities.