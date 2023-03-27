Lakeshore plastic injection molding company doubling footprint to support growth

HOLLAND TWP. — A lakeshore plastic injection molding company is more than doubling its Holland Township manufacturing footprint as part of a nearly $3 million expansion to accommodate growth.

Liberty Plastics Inc. is building an additional 28,000 square feet of space at its headquarters at 13170 Ransom St. The expansion will provide space for additional injection molding machines, new employee lunchrooms, offices and restrooms.

The project, which should be completed by June 1 and add at least 10 jobs, also calls for additional loading docks as Liberty Plastics aims to boost its capacity, according to President Rich Lynema.

“We’re excited about taking on some new customers — we’ve been limited in that area for the last three years or so,” Lynema told the Business Journal. “I feel now we’re a little larger of a player in the plastic injection molding arena than we have been in the past.”

The family-owned company serves a range of industries, including furniture, automotive, recreation, agriculture, consumer goods and construction.

Company executives began to consider an expansion prior to the COVID-19 pandemic because the current 20,000-square-foot facility was at capacity, Lynema said.

“We were losing out on some opportunities because we did not have the extra space to expand and add more customers,” he said.

Lynema said the pandemic and industry-wide economic challenges caused the team to pause the project until executives decided to revisit plans about a year and a half ago. The expansion is nearing completion in the coming months, and the company already has brought in two new molding machines.

“We’re more than doubling the size of our current facility, and we are currently seeking new customers and looking to fill up that space,” Lynema said.

Economic development organization Lakeshore Advantage Corp. assisted Liberty Plastics in navigating local resources for its expansion.

“Liberty Plastics delivers key services to a depth of manufacturing businesses in and outside the region and strengthens the local economy,” Lakeshore Advantage President Jennifer Owens said in a statement. “We are grateful to have them here.”

Holland-based Lakewood Construction Co. serves as the general contractor of the expansion. The firm also built Liberty Plastics’ original facility.

Holland Charter Township previously backed the project by approving a 12-year Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption on March 16.

“Holland Charter Township is pleased to have Liberty Plastics expand their operations,” township Manager Steve Bulthuis said in a statement. “Their investment supports the economic health and vitality of the township and larger community.”