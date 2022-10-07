Laser Hard to set up shop in Grand Rapids

A new manufacturing company plans to host an open house next week.

Laser Hard Inc. will host an open house from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at its facility, 2766 Three Mile Road in Grand Rapids.

Food and beverages from Pork Fat Slim’s food truck will be available. The event is free, but an RSVP is requested, according to the company.

Laser Hard will demonstrate its laser hardening technology, which it claims is the only one of its kind in the U.S. The company said the technology is useful for a variety of industries, including automotive, mining, aerospace and medical.

“Many companies are requesting this process in place of other conventional methods that introduce a greater risk of cracking and distortion,” the company said.

The technology offers cost reduction and reduced down time abilities, according to Laser Hard.

Laser Hard is a partnership between Peters’ Heat Treating Inc. and Phoenix Laser Solutions, both headquartered in Meadville, Pennsylvania. Meadville also is home to the first Laser Hard location.