Lawmakers authorize $585 million for Ford, Gotion, Our Next Energy EV battery plants in Michigan

Lawmakers on Wednesday authorized the transfer of $585 million in state funding to support three new multibillion-dollar electric vehicle battery factories in Michigan.

The Democratic-led House Appropriations Committee supported the incentives on a 16-12 party-line vote, with Republicans opposed. The Democratic-controlled Senate Appropriations Committee also must approve the transfer before the money can be disbursed. The state’s economic development board previously blessed the spending.

Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.