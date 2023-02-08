LED lighting manufacturer promotes sales leader

A Norton Shores-based manufacturer tapped one of its own employees to manage its sales team.

Smart Vision Lights recently promoted Nick Doornbos to director of sales after he previously took over the role of interim director of sales in March 2022.

According to Dave Spaulding, president and CEO of Smart Vision Lights, Doornbos has exhibited an ability to grow the sales team and continuously improve the company’s service to its customers.

“He has shown a tremendous ability to grow and manage our sales team, work with our partners and guide and lead the customer service team here in North America,” Spaulding said. “Nick has strengthened our promises we make to our customers … There is no doubt that he will help us grow even further in the years to come.”

Doornbos joined the Smart Vision Lights team in April 2021 as business development manager for the Midwest. He brings nearly 10 years of technical manufacturing, automation and sales support experience to his new role.

According to the company, Doornbos also has proven knowledge of the various challenges in designing automated systems for industrial inspection.

Doornbos said he is honored to be part of an innovative machine vision lighting company.

“This role excites me as I’ll have the opportunity to work on a broader scale with our customers through our salespeople,” Doornbos said. “I’ll have the ability to hear the voice of the customer throughout several markets and regions in the vision industry and continually hone our product and services to best serve our customers in this quickly changing and growing industry.”

Doornbos has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus on marketing from Davenport University.