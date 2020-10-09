LightCorp rolls out power distribution product

Nik 1 of 3

A West Michigan lighting manufacturer is making its debut in the power distribution category for workspaces.

Grand Haven-based LightCorp said last month that it rolled out Nik, which brings AC and USB power access to the desktop by mounting outlets under, within or clamping directly to work surfaces.

Available in three configurations of outlet options, three ways to mount, 10 cord options and 29 color finishes, Nik is fully customizable. It also includes features such as overcharge protection and a unique 2.4 amp fast-charging USB port for rapid recharging of devices.

LightCorp’s entrance into the power distribution segment is its second notable addition to its product portfolio, following its acquisition of San Francisco-based accessories brand Most Modest in January.

“What sets LightCorp’s power products apart from other contenders in the market is our ability to leverage our nimble manufacturing capabilities to offer a highly customizable platform for their power products,” said Gary Dobre, director of sales at LightCorp. “Customers can further customize Nik’s components to modify features such as housing and bezel geometry, outlet rotation, cord exit angles and more.”

LightCorp President Marc Langeland added the company’s capabilities in the design, engineering and manufacturing of lighting products “provide a solid foundation to expand our offering into power distribution.”

“Nik is just the beginning of LightCorp’s development of an innovative power distribution system for office environments and beyond,” Langeland said.

More details about Nik are available by visiting lightcorp.com or calling (800) 544-4899.

LightCorp

Founded in 1986, LightCorp manufactures lighting and power distribution solutions and functional accessories for work environments.

Its 100,000-square-foot Grand Haven manufacturing facility utilizes an agile manufacturing process to fabricate highly customized and scalable products in short lead times.