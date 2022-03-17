Lighting and furniture maker spending $1.5M to expand in Wyoming

The high-end lighting and furniture company Roll & Hill plans to open a second location in Wyoming.

Brooklyn, New York-based Roll & Hill is spending $1.5 million on a new location at 6192 Valduga Drive SW in Wyoming that will add 50 jobs, said The Right Place and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) on Wednesday, March 16.

The Right Place and the MEDC assisted Roll & Hill to ensure it continued its expansion locally rather than at competing locations in other states.

Founded in 2010 by Jason Miller, Roll & Hill is a furniture and lighting company that collaborates with independent designers and makes each piece one at a time by hand.

The company worked with The Right Place and city of Wyoming to open its first production facility in Wyoming in 2020 and steadily has increased its presence in the region since the initial expansion.

“It has been exciting to watch Roll & Hill’s growth in Wyoming since … 2020,” said Brent Case, vice president of business attraction for The Right Place and project lead. “West Michigan offers an ideal environment for businesses to thrive, as evidenced by Roll & Hill’s decision to continue investing and creating jobs here.”

The new location will house production of the company’s lighting.

“As Roll & Hill continues to expand, Wyoming remains an excellent location for our growth,” said Miller, founder, creative director and CEO of Roll & Hill. “Our experience opening our first location in Wyoming was exceptional, and we’re looking forward to establishing our second.”

The MEDC is supporting the expansion through the Michigan Strategic Fund with a $300,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

West Michigan Works! and Grand Rapids Community College will support the project with a workforce training package.