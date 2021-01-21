Local brothers acquire three fasteners businesses

The owner of a trio of companies in the fasteners industry has sold his businesses to a pair of local brothers.

Tim Irwin sold his companies based in Walker — The Bolt Bin, West Michigan Technical Supply and Clear Vision Inspection — to brothers and West Michigan natives Jordan and Travis Vander Kolk, according to Grand Rapids mergers and acquisitions firm Calder Capital on Monday, Jan. 11, which advised the seller on the transaction.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Irwin founded his businesses in 2007, and together they supply maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) fasteners; production fasteners; and sorting, quality and inspection services from one location at 11331 3rd Ave. NW in Walker with 16 employees. The companies offer a one-stop-shop that Calder Capital said is “not customary” within the fastener manufacturing and distribution industry.

“After running (the three companies) for going on 15 years, I felt it was time to move into the next phase of life,” Irwin said. “I’m not the type to want to work 80 hours per week until I’m dead. Travis and Jordan have great experience and a youthful energy. I couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome and satisfied that Calder Capital paired us with the right buyers.”

The Vander Kolk brothers are sons of Jim Vander Kolk, founder of Royal Technologies in Hudsonville.

“We were ecstatic when we came across this opportunity,” Jordan Vander Kolk said. “The fastener industry is a staple in the economy, and this three-in-one opportunity we feel gives us a robust platform to build on and go many different directions. We are proud to continue such a great business and are thankful to Tim Irwin for establishing such a successful company.”

Jordan Vander Kolk has served as president of Artisan Medical Displays in Zeeland for almost a decade. Prior to that, he worked in commercial banking. Travis Vander Kolk is president of Process Engineering & Equipment Company of Comstock Park.

“We are very satisfied with the entire staff at Calder Capital,” Travis Vander Kolk said. “Working with their team members on a tight timeline created some logistical and time-sensitive issues. Their coordination of the process was a benefit to both the sellers and (us).”

Garrett Monroe and Ghazey Aleck served as Calder Capital’s lead advisers on the transaction, representing the seller.

The deal was Calder Capital’s 40th successfully closed transaction of 2020.