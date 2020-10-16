Manufacturer, staffing firm partner to host online job fair

A local medical packaging supplier is looking to hire dozens of inspectors, machine operators and warehouse workers at a virtual job fair next week.

Grand Rapids-based Oliver Healthcare Packaging is partnering with Wyoming-based Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids to host an online job fair from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Express Pros.

Those interested can register for a phone interview time slot online, then send in basic job history information so they can be matched with the correct recruiting specialist. The Express Pros team will then call and conduct an initial phone interview at their selected time and walk them through our virtual hiring process.

Everyone who registers is guaranteed an initial phone interview. Time slots and available positions are limited, so those interested should register right away.

Oliver Healthcare Packaging is primarily recruiting for inspectors, machine operators and warehouse positions. Openings are available on all shifts with the majority of openings on second and third shifts. Starting pay ranges from $13.78 to $15.90 per hour.

“We are excited to host this online job fair in partnership with our client, Oliver Healthcare Packaging,” said David Robb, director of operations at Express Pros Grand Rapids. “They are a great place to work, and we hope to connect dozens of people with a new job and career path.”

Those who are not able to attend the hiring event but are interested in finding a new job may call Express Pros at (616) 281-0611 to schedule a phone interview.