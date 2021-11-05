Manufacturer wins Excellence in Recycling Award

A division of Cascade Engineering won an award of excellence for its recycling initiatives.

Cascade Cart Solutions, a division of Cascade Township-based manufacturer Cascade Engineering, said Monday, Nov. 1, it was awarded the Excellence in Recycling Award from the Michigan Recycling Coalition (MRC).

The award was presented to the Cascade team at the annual MRC conference held in Bay City on Friday, Oct. 29.

The Excellence in Recycling Award is presented each year to an organization that excelled in creating or enhancing recycling programs, educational programs or closed loop manufacturing. The purpose of the MRC awards is to recognize and celebrate achievements, such as increased access to recycling programs, use of recycled materials, creation of recycled products and implementation of effective educational campaigns, as well as to inspire others to emulate these successes.

Cascade’s EcoCart leads its recycling initiatives. The roll-to-curb trash and recycling cart is made with up to 10% post-consumer curbside recycled content and up to 40% post-consumer content. The EcoCart is an example of closing the loop on the circular economy, as the items placed in the cart eventually become a new cart.

“As part of our triple bottom line philosophy, we are striving to create products that lead the charge in the circular economy, (and) the EcoCart does that,” said Christina Keller, president and CEO of Cascade Engineering. “We are grateful for the support of organizations like the MRC that champion our initiatives to make the planet a better place.”

Cascade Engineering

Founded in 1973, Cascade Engineering specializes in manufacturing large injection-molded plastic parts.

Its nine business units serve a range of markets, including automotive, commercial truck and bus, solid waste and recycling, furniture and material handling.

The company employs over 1,600 people at 13 facilities in North America, with additional operations in Budapest, Hungary.

Cascade Engineering is a certified B Corp, recognized for advancing sustainable business practices that build financial, social and environmental capital.