Manufacturing leader earns talent award

A local business leader recently was awarded for his talent development work in the manufacturing industry.

Steve Heethuis, training director at NN Mobile Solutions in Kentwood and chair of West Michigan Works! regional talent council Discover Manufacturing, recently earned the 2022 Michigan Manufacturers Association Talent Champion of the Year Award.

Heethuis will be recognized at the association’s MFG Excellence Awards on Nov. 10 in Lansing.

As the chair for Discover Manufacturing, Heethuis leads the executive board and leadership teams who provide advisory input, manpower and financial resources for projects targeted to grow West Michigan’s manufacturing talent pipeline.

Discover Manufacturing projects include Manufacturing Week, MiCareerQuest, Adopt a School, Discover Manufacturing Scholarship, Industry Spotlight Week, parent engagement opportunities, industry-led collaborative training, the Mobile Manufacturing Lab and career pathway development.

For Heethuis, his role and work help create a possibility for students to join the manufacturing industry.

“Whether it’s with HR, operations or supply chain, all of these roles are vital to our collective success, and it’s often hard for students to understand what that looks like unless they get the opportunity to see it first-hand,” Heethuis said. “Discover Manufacturing programs help craft the possibility for students.”

Jerry Hill, manufacturing sector lead for West Michigan Works!, said Heethuis is an action-taker who has volunteered his time and resources in every initiative launched by Discover Manufacturing.

“Under Steve’s leadership, Discover Manufacturing has expanded training and funding opportunities, increased awareness of manufacturing careers and established opportunities to connect directly with education partners, training providers, and workforce and economic development leaders,” Hill said.

In addition to his involvement with Discover Manufacturing, Heethuis has served on various boards and committees and volunteers as a youth group leader and youth basketball coach.