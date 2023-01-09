Merrell names VP of sales

A major shoe brand in West Michigan has a new sales executive.

Merrell last week said it appointed Jessica Adler its vice president of U.S. sales.

“Jessica is a tremendous addition to the Merrell team,” Merrell Global Brand President Chris Hufnagel said in a statement. “She brings a collaborative leadership approach and depth of retail experience that builds strong customer partnerships and brand affinity and growth.

“Having a dynamic, accomplished leader like Jessica on our team will continue to help Merrell advance our vision for the brand and achieve our growth aspirations.”

Adler has nearly 20 years of experience in retail, including the past 10 years in leadership roles with Levi Strauss & Company, Psycho Bunny and Diesel USA.

At those companies, Adler helped lead transformational initiatives and elevate storytelling and go-to-market strategies.

With the addition of Adler, Merrell hopes to evolve its U.S. wholesale strategy and drive the brand’s future growth. Adler gets a good foundation to start on, as parent company Wolverine Worldwide expected growth in the high teens in 2022, according to an earnings call last summer.

In 2021, Merrell saw a record 22% revenue growth, according to Wolverine’s annual report.

Merrell was Footwear News 2022 Brand of the Year.

Adler lives in New York with her husband and three children. She has a degree from the University of Wisconsin.

“Merrell is an outdoor brand loved by millions of people, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to introduce it to even more future fans,” Adler said. “I’m inspired by the inclusive culture and the brand vision rooted in simply getting more people outside and enjoying nature.

“A key part of helping the brand accomplish this goal is ensuring we sell where they love to shop so that no matter when or where people are ready to step outdoors, we are in the right channels with the right innovative products for their adventures.”