Metal Flow invests in new expansion

An Ottawa County manufacturing company is expanding with help from Lakeshore Advantage.

Holland metal stamping company Metal Flow is investing $7.2 million into a 60,000-square-foot expansion to its Holland facility.

The new expansion will add a new facility adjacent to Metal Flow’s current Holland facility at 11694 James St. Construction on the project is being managed by Lakewood Construction, with plans for the facility to be operational in 2023.

The project will add space for light manufacturing, robotics and automation, warehousing and a customer showcase space. The addition will create 10 new jobs at Metal Flow.

“As a global supplier of technically sophisticated products, Metal Flow has experienced growth and made investments in new technologies,” said Kelly Springer, Metal Flow CEO. “That growth and investment, along with anticipated future growth, resulted in the need for additional square footage. After evaluating several locations within North America, Metal Flow chose to expand on property purchased years ago and leverage the talented workforce currently located in Holland, Michigan.”

Lakeshore Advantage, a nonprofit economic development organization that assists employers with growth opportunities in Ottawa and Allegan counties, worked with Metal Flow on its property tax abatement application and connected the company to local resources such as West Michigan Works! and Holland Board of Public Works to support the project.

“Manufacturing is the heartbeat of our economy. Metal Flow is a great example of a future-focused company, expanding to make investments in new technologies that will help secure its prosperous future,” said Jennifer Owens, Lakeshore Advantage president. “Congratulations to Metal Flow on their continued success.”

Holland Charter Township is supporting the project with a 12-year industrial facilities tax exemption.

Metal Flow is a producer of high-volume, custom metal components for the automobile industry. The company stamps products such as brackets, connectors and nut caps of varying shapes and sizes from a variety of metals, using deep draw and progressive die stamping.