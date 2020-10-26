MGA announces panelists for final Manufacturing Month event

Small manufacturers across the state are invited to the last event of a series being hosted by the Manufacturing Growth Alliance to celebrate Michigan’s $105-billion manufacturing industry during Manufacturing Month.

The final event of the free virtual series, titled, “Managing a Multi-Generational Workforce,” will be hosted from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Oct. 27.

In the roundtable discussion, manufacturers will hear from industry experts and learn best practices about how to lead a multigenerational workforce.

The discussion will be led by Dan Peat, board secretary and treasurer for the Manufacturing Growth Alliance and senior director of business development at Kinexus Group. Peat has served in a variety of leadership roles since 2012 at Kinexus Group, from directing the business and economic development teams to delivering customized trainings for employers. In addition to his duties at Kinexus Group, he and his wife, Leah, own and operate a craft hard cider manufacturing company, Peat’s Original Cider, which has a production space in Paw Paw and a taproom/bowling alley in Stevensville.

Panelists

Kellie Haines is president of Axios HR in Grand Rapids. Kellie joined Axios in 1992 and through her leadership, Axios has grown from a staffing agency into a full-service human resources company, providing clients with a variety of customized solutions that optimize human and organizational performance. Today, as president, Haines is responsible for financial and operational aspects for all divisions of Axios. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Michigan State University and has completed several executive courses at Harvard Business School.

Ed Holinski is a business leader and executive adviser at Shepherd Advisors in Ann Arbor. He works closely with CEOs of midsize companies, coaching on leadership development and organizational growth. He specializes in growth strategy clarification, leadership development and culture change. As a transformation consultant who works across numerous industries, Holinski uses organizational development as a growth lever. He describes himself as purpose-driven and is gratified by growing organizations and people. Holinski started, turned around and led several businesses in the e-learning and financial services sectors. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and has taught leadership and risk management in university and private sectors.

Registration for the free event is at mgalliance.org/mfgmonth.