MGA announces panelists for second Manufacturing Month event

Automation and Industry 4.0 1 of 3

The Manufacturing Growth Alliance selected an engineer and a manufacturing company owner as panelists for the second event in the organization’s Manufacturing Month virtual series.

MGA said its event titled “Automation and Industry 4.0” will be hosted virtually from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday.

“With the era of Industry 4.0 in front of us, it’s hard to know where your business fits in the mix. In this roundtable discussion, manufacturers will hear from industry experts in automation and learn best practices from other manufacturers around the state,” MGA said in a statement.

Moderator

The discussion will be led by Kristin O’Neill, sales manager at Automation Alley. O’Neill leads Automation Alley’s business development efforts and is responsible for growth, retention and strategic planning. She has worked in business development and consultative sales for six years and has a passion for guiding companies through successful digital transformation.

Panelists

Matt Childress is the controls software engineering manager at Eagle Technologies Group in Shoreham, in St. Joseph County. Matt received a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering technology from Purdue University. He has 13 years of experience in the controls engineering field, primarily in conveyance and assembly automation.

Jason Ross is owner of Industrial Fabrication in Bridgman, in Berrien County. Jason has worked his way up from sweeping floors to being the sole owner of a manufacturing company. Industrial Fabrication is a privately owned, 30-year-old metal fabrication company supplying OEMs for construction, agriculture and industrial markets. Following Industrial Fabrication’s 2015 expansion, the company now operates in two facilities totaling 125,000 square feet over 10 acres.

The remaining two events of the Manufacturing Month virtual series are “Small Manufacturers Voice in Lansing” and “Managing a Multi-Generational Workforce.”

The events are free. Registration is at mgalliance.org/mfgmonth.

Manufacturing Growth Alliance

Founded in 2019, the Manufacturing Growth Alliance champions, serves and advocates for Michigan’s small manufacturers. A subsidiary of Benton Harbor-based Kinexus Group, the nonprofit aims to provide services and drive solutions that will make manufacturing in Michigan “the most competitive and prosperous in the nation.”